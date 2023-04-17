Man pleads guilty to weapon charge in Johnson City shooting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Johnson City man pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Spencer B. Chapman admitted on April 14, 2022, he illegally had a loaded handgun. The Johnson City Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his hip on Baldwin Street. Police noted that the victim, a 24-year-old man, was uncooperative with officers. He was treated and released. No weapon was recovered.

An investigation revealed Chapman shot the victim during a dispute inside a Baldwin Street apartment. It was unclear if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Chapman will be sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision on July 7. He also has a prior felony conviction of assault in the second degree in 2019.

