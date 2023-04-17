Man with multiple warrants fires shotgun around deputies, is arrested

NEWFIELD, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged after firing a shotgun around deputies.

The sheriff’s office said around 7 a.m. on April 15, deputies and the New York State Police responded to a location on 1177 Trumbulls Corners Rd. in the Town of Newfield for a report of a physical domestic dispute.

A state trooper spoke to a woman victim and learned that Richard Marks Jr., 38, of fled the address in a UTV into a wooded area.

The sheriff’s office noted that Marks had multiple warrants from previous domestic incidents from state police, the Ithaca Police Department as well as the sheriff’s office itself.

The office said deputies observed Marks with the shotgun and then he fired it twice in the area of the deputies and shouted, “Come get me, I’m down here.”

The deputies called for backup and Ithaca Police and the New York Parks Police arrived. The deputies found cover and set up a perimeter of Marks’ location while other officers responded to the scene.

Marks was eventually charged with menacing a police officer, two counts of attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Marks was held for Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment Program and upon arraignment was held in the Tompkins County Public Safety Building on no bail pending a future Newfield Town Court appearance.

