ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Mercy House of the Southern Tier is set to host its annual Mother’s Day Tea on May 7. The event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. and will offer drinks, hor ‘doeuvres and dessert for guests.

The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Tickets are $50. To RSVP, follow this link. The deadline to RSVP is April 28.

