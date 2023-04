NYSGA hosting rules refresher meeting at En-Joie Golf Club

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - The NYSGA conducts refresher and advanced Rules of Golf seminars each March and April to help golfers prepare for the season.

DATE SITE (REGION) TYPE TIME

Fri, March 31 Mohawk Full Day 8am-4pm

Sat, April 1 Mohawk* 3-Hour 9am-12pm

Fri, April 7 Cavalry Club Full Day 8am-4pm

Sat, April 8 Cavalry Club* 3-Hour 9am-12pm

Fri, April 14 Transit Valley Full Day 8am-4pm

Sat, April 15 Transit Valley* 3-Hour 9am-12pm

Sat, April 15 Moon Brook* 3-Hour 9am-12pm

Sat, April 22 En-Joie* 3-Hour 9am-12pm

Sat, April 22 Corning CC* 3-Hour 2pm-5pm

Sat, April 29 Oneonta CC* 3-Hour 9am-12pm

Sat, April 29 Teugega CC* 3-Hour 2pm-5pm

