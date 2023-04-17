Temperatures are all over the place this week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Tonight: A few showers possible. Low: 32-38

Tuesday: 40% chance of a few scattered showers. A few wet snow flakes could mix in over the higher terrain. No snowfall accumulation. High: 43-49

Tuesday Night: 30% chance of a few scattered rain, snow or mixed showers. Low: 30-35

Forecast Discussion:

An upper level low in the Great Lakes will lift into Ontario and bring a few rain, snow and mixed showers to the area overnight and Tuesday. Any snowflakes will depend on elevation; meaning valleys have a lower chance of seeing them, but hills have a higher chance. Lows tonight will be in the 30s.

The chance of precipitation Tuesday is around 40% with highs in the 40s. A few snow showers could fall overnight into Wednesday morning.

Midweek looks nice with sun and clouds Wednesday and Thursday. Temps rise into the 70s Thursday. By Friday, it looks mainly dry and very warm once again. Highs should hit 80 in some areas.

Next weekend is unsettled. Some rain is possible both days. The chance of rain Saturday is 40% but increases to 60% Sunday. Rain may be heavy at times and the potential for 1″ of rain in some areas exists.

