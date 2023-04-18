Air Force to review base where airman leaked sensitive documents

(Source: CNN, POOL, WFXT, WBZ, Dale Stephanos, Discord.com, Instagram)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has opened its own investigation into how a lone airman could access and distribute possibly hundreds of highly classified documents, top Air Force leaders told Congress on Tuesday.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said he has directed the Air Force inspector general to go look at the Air National Guard unit based in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira served and “anything associated with this leak that could have gone wrong” and allowed the leak to happen.

Teixeira, 21, was charged Friday in the U.S. District Court in Boston with unauthorized removal and retention of classified and national defense information. He is expected back in court for a hearing Wednesday.

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in...
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2023. He is accused in the leak of highly classified military documents as prosecutors unsealed charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with social media comrades helped pinpoint Teixeira. (Margaret Small via AP)(AP)

The leaks have raised questions as to how a single airman could have removed so many documents without being detected, why there were not safety checks in place and how the documents could have lingered online undetected for months.

“How could this guardsman take this information and distribute it electronically for weeks, if not months, and nobody knew about it?” Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana asked the Air Force leaders testifying before a Senate defense appropriations subcommittee.

In addition, the Air Force is conducting a service-wide review of how each command handles classified information, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown told committee members.

The Air Force’s own reviews are on top of a military-wide review directed on Monday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Austin has ordered that all military facilities that handle classified information report to him within 45 days on how they access, share, store and destroy the nation’s secrets following the leaks.

The leaked documents exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments on the war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

Teixeira posted the highly classified material in a geopolitical chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.

“He had access to some aspects based on his job as a cyber administrator. He took advantage of that access,” Brown said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Man with multiple warrants fires shotgun around deputies, is arrested
All Johnson City residents asked to conserve water after main break
Man gets 20 years for manslaughter conviction
Man pleads guilty to weapon charge in Johnson City shooting
100 Robert St. gun
Handgun, drugs, $7,200 recovered in Binghamton search warrant

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal
FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in...
Sheriff: Arrest warrant moot for kidnapping of Emmett Till
The birthday girl moved to Sun City in 1985 and still lives in the same home.
Woman celebrates 107th birthday with special ukulele performance
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Democratic State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Broome County...
Family & Children’s Counseling Services breaks ground to expand facility
U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through...
Littlest intruder: Toddler crawls through White House fence