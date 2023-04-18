Binghamton man pleads guilty to stealing property during dispute

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Jeremy C. Rogers, 42, of Binghamton pleaded guilty to robbery in the third degree. The charge is a felony.

Rogers admitted that he stole property from a 31-year-old acquaintance on Hawley Street in Binghamton on Feb. 6. This occurred during a dispute.

Rogers also has a prior burglary conviction from 2015.

He will be sentenced on June 30 to two and a half to five years in prison. Rogers also waived his right to appeal.

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.

