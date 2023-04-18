Community concerns about 2023-2024 budget addressed at Chenango Forks School Board Meeting

CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- The Chenango Forks Central School District’s Board of Education held a meeting April 17 where the budget for the 2023-2024 school year was discussed.

The school’s projected budget will increase from $35.7 million in 2022-2023 to $37.5 million for the upcoming school year.

The need for a larger budget stems from increases in funding for the school’s BOCES program as well as an increase in health insurance. A combined $1.2 million will be allocated toward these two areas.

Chenango Forks School District Director of Operations & Finance Mike Pavlovich said the increase in budget will partly be possible because of savings from last year, which were made possible by federal pandemic relief funding.

Community members reached out to 12 News with concern the new budget would cause layoffs of staff in the district. Pavlovich commented on these concerns.

“There are no layoffs, but there are possibilities out of attrition and that will be reflected in the May 2 budget hearing,” said Pavlovich.

Another concern of community members was a significant budget deficit for the upcoming year. Pavlovich said a projected deficit from last month’s meeting has now been rectified.

“We were looking at about a $248,000 deficit that has been rectified,” said Pavlovich. “The significant savings come from BOCES projected expenses which significantly dropped between March and April.”

The district will hold its hearing for the 2023-2024 budget on May 2 and the budget will be voted on and finalized May 16.

