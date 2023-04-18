A cool and breezy day

A few rain showers too
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mixed showers. 0-.05″ rain 40% High 48 (44-50) Wind W 10-15 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

With a cluster of lows to our north, we’ll have clouds and mixed showers today with snow showers tonight.

Quiet weather for Wednesday and Thursday with milder temperatures. As warmer air moves in, there will

be some rain showers late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Friday will be warm, but as a cold front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds with late day showers.

The cold front will be slow to move through so we’ll keep showers in the forecast Saturday with a better

chance of rain Sunday. Temperatures will drop through the weekend with 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Cool and cloudy Monday with showers and highs near 50.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Man with multiple warrants fires shotgun around deputies, is arrested
All Johnson City residents asked to conserve water after main break
Man gets 20 years for manslaughter conviction
You Ask, We Answer: Is the Susquehanna River the oldest river in the world?
Man pleads guilty to weapon charge in Johnson City shooting

Latest News

Some shots of rain (and wet snowflakes?)
Temperatures are all over the place this week
Some shots of rain (and wet snowflakes?)
Temperatures are all over the place this week
WARMING LATE WEEK
Temperatures are all over the place this week
wbng
Cooler, more seasonable