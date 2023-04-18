A cool and breezy day

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mixed showers. 0-.05″ rain 40% High 48 (44-50) Wind W 10-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

With a cluster of lows to our north, we’ll have clouds and mixed showers today with snow showers tonight.

Quiet weather for Wednesday and Thursday with milder temperatures. As warmer air moves in, there will

be some rain showers late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Friday will be warm, but as a cold front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds with late day showers.

The cold front will be slow to move through so we’ll keep showers in the forecast Saturday with a better

chance of rain Sunday. Temperatures will drop through the weekend with 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Cool and cloudy Monday with showers and highs near 50.

