Exotic orchids at the Roberson Museum

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- At the Roberson Museum & Science Center this weekend is the annual “Orchids at the Museum” show. A variety of beautiful and exotic flowers will be on display during the event.

Members of the Southern Tier Orchid Society Carol and Ben joined Around the Tiers Tuesday morning to discuss the upcoming exhibit.

The show will be held on April 22 from noon to 5 p.m. and April 23 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be displays, vendors, raffles and fun.

Admission is free.

