Family & Children’s Counseling Services breaks ground to expand facility

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Family & Children’s Counseling Services held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its Binghamton facility on April 14.

The group said due to increasing demand in the region for mental health and addiction services, it believes expanding its facility is the bet way to continue to provide services with greater access for the community.

Family & Children’s Counseling Services said the new two-story building will create additional space for waiting rooms, and expanded substance use treatment and recovery programs. Better parking and more.

“As we break ground on this expansion, I think it would be mindful of us to keep talking and thinking about the epidemic of mental health and addiction needs that our citizens are experiencing,” said Executive Director Lisa Hoeschele. “We’re hoping we can address and cultivate amongst our people.”

Hoeschele said after years of planning she is happy to see this much-needed expansion underway.

