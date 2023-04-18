Free food giveaway in memory of Aliza Spencer

(SHARED)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WBNG) - The Aliza Spencer Blessing Box and Good Neighbors have teamed up to help those in need within the community with a free food giveaway.

Volunteer for The Aliza Spencer Blessing Box, Heather Prow, said this indoor event will be held at the Hands of Hope Free Methodist Church on April 29 and will be open to all.

She said with many people struggling with food insecurity, they want to do something to benefit the community while also keeping the memory of Spencer going as we near the one-year anniversary of her death.

“We don’t want people to be ashamed, you know,” said Heather Prow. “We’ve all fallen on hard times, everybody needs help sometimes and this food giveaway and this blessing box is not just for the homeless or people who aren’t working. It’s for everybody.”

The event will be held April 29 from 2-3:30 p.m.

For more information, call 607-444-2448.

