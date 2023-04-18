Garnar discusses millions of dollars worth of Broome County renovation projects

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar visited SUNY Broome Tuesday to share some important future plans for the county.

Garnar chatted with the Binghamton Rotary Club and detailed a number of expensive but helpful, renovations to the Southern Tier community.

The county executive detailed his plan to eliminate a number of what he called eyesores in Broome County in the coming years. He specifically called out the Victory Building next to the Walmart in Johnson City. $45 million will go toward building 135 new units of housing.

Garnar said the lengthy renovation of the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City is one the most valuable projects. He said it has received a lot of support from the public. He noted that $120 million is going into the renovations.

He noted that housing projects, economic development projects and park renovation projects were using American Rescue Plan funding.

