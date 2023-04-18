Hurricanes take down Islanders in game one of NHL Playoffs, 2-1

Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) battles with New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) during...
Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) battles with New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 17, 2023.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen scored power-play goals to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 2-1 to open their first-round playoff series. Noesen’s tip on Brent Burns’ shot from up top proved to be the winner at 2:27 of the second period.

Antti Raanta finished with 25 saves for the Hurricanes. Carolina came into the game with the league’s No. 2 penalty kill and denied all four of New York’s power plays to strike first in the best-of-7 series. Ryan Pulock scored in the second for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves.

