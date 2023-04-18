Lourdes CEO named 2023 Broome County Distinguished Citizen

(wbng)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Baden-Powell Council Boy Scouts of America announced the President & CEO of Lourdes Hospital Kathyrn Connerton as the 2023 Broome County Distinguished Citizen Award Honoree on Tuesday.

The council said the annual award recognizes people who have made significant contributions to the community through their leadership, service and philanthropy.

Connerton said as a Broome County native, receiving the award is very personal for her and is something she will always cherish and be thankful for.

“It’s hard for me to not cry,” said Connerton. “I really mean that sincerely because the list of people who have gotten it truly are giants in this community that have given so much. It’s just an amazing feeling that people feel this way about you but its humbling.”

Connerton said she is looking forward to continuing to make the community better for the people who live it.

