Man indicted on 5 counts resulting from Delaware County police chase

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Chad M. Ostrander, 38, of Grand Gorge, NY was arraigned on a five-count indictment on April 13.

The first count alleges Ostrander tried to run over a Walton Police Officer with his vehicle after being asked to stop the vehicle. The second and third counts allege Ostrander acted recklessly and under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life, when he took police on a high-speed chase through Walton and Colchester, reaching speeds up to 137 miles per hour, endangering pedestrians and other drivers on the road.

The fourth count alleges Ostrander intentionally tried to kick down a door at a location in the Village of Walton. The fifth and final count alleges he endangered the welfare of a child when he engaged in a physical domestic dispute in the child’s presence.

Ostrander pleaded not guilty. He was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail.

