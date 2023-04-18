Man indicted on sex crimes against children younger than 13

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of a man on three on charges relating to sex crimes against children.

John J. Jaromack Jr., 48, formerly of Franklin, NY, appeared in Delaware County Court on the three-count indictment on April 13.

The first count of the indictment alleges Jaromack Jr. committed the crime of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a class B violent felony. It alleges that Jaromack Jr. engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct, including sexual intercourse, with a child less than 11-years-old.

The second indictment alleges he committed the crime of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a class B violent felony. This indictment claims Jaromack Jr. engaged in sexual conduct with a child less than 13-years-old. Including an allegation of oral sexual contact.

The third and final indictment alleges he committed the crime of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, a class D violent felony. The defendant is alleged to have engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct, with a child less than 13-years-old.

All of the accusations occurred in the Town of Franklin. The indictments include acts directed against two separate children.

If convicted of count one or count two of the indictment, the defendant faces a potential maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision. Jaromack Jr. has pleaded not guilty.

The defendant was committed to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail in the amount of $50,000 cash or credit card.

