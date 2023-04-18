New York announces new work zone driving safety program

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Construction crews were hard at work on the roads of Binghamton Monday, April 17.

However, what looked to have been just another Monday was actually a first for the state of New York’s construction workers and drivers.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the beginning of the state’s new work zone speed monitoring program, which is an attempt to enforce safe driving in construction zones and to protect the lives of highway workers.

“We will have cameras, unmarked vehicles with cameras in work zones gauging your speed and sending you tickets if you’re going too fast in the work zone,” said Spokesperson Scott Cook for the Department of Transportation.

The fines for the pilot program will be issued as follows: $50 dollars for your first violation, $75 dollars for your second violation, and $100 dollars for your third violation or a subsequent violation within 18 months of the first.

This in an attempt to bring awareness to the public to recognize the dangers that come with speeding in places where numerous construction workers are on the clock, especially during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.