Snow showers end and a warmup follows

Tonight: Some rain and snow showers early, taper to a chance of snow showers. Low: 30-36

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to sunny. High: 48-56

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers. Low: 34-38

Forecast Discussion:

Some scattered rain and higher elevation snow showers will be with us this evening but this activity will taper overnight. Lows drop into the 30s.

Midweek looks nice with sun and clouds Wednesday and Thursday. Some rain showers are possible overnight Wednesday into the pre-dawn hours Thursday. Temps rise into the 70s Thursday. By Friday, it looks mainly dry and very warm once again. Highs should hit 80 in some areas.

Next weekend is unsettled. Some rain is possible both days. The chance of rain Saturday is 40% but increases to 60% Sunday. Rain may be heavy at times and the potential for 1″ of rain in some areas exists. The timing of the heavy rain is not certain yet, so please monitor the forecast for any changes or concerns.

