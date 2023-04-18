Southern Tier Tuesdays: Colchester Meals for Seniors

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Colchester Meals for Seniors is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Man with multiple warrants fires shotgun around deputies, is arrested
All Johnson City residents asked to conserve water after main break
Man gets 20 years for manslaughter conviction
Man pleads guilty to weapon charge in Johnson City shooting
100 Robert St. gun
Handgun, drugs, $7,200 recovered in Binghamton search warrant

Latest News

Exotic orchids at the Roberson Museum
Exotic orchids at the Roberson Museum
Exotic orchids at the Roberson Museum
Binghamton Rowing Club to host 17th annual John McKenna IV 5K
Binghamton Rowing Club to host 17th annual John McKenna IV 5K
Binghamton Rowing Club to host 17th annual John McKenna IV 5K