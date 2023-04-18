State Senator Lea Webb reflects on first 100 days in office

(WBNG) -It’s been 100 days since State Senator Lea Webb has been in office, and reflecting on the experience, she said she is proud of the progress she has made so far.

When talking with 12 News, Senator Webb said the past few months have been both busy and impactful. Through working in local government to being in charge of an entire district, she said she has not only gained more insight on opportunities and challenges but has learned how to be more intentional as it relates to approaches to policies and practices.

Senator Webb said she has accomplished many things within her first 100 days and has more to come.

“We’ve actually started community office hours in our office where we are going in the community hearing from folks directly on issues they may be experiencing, getting more insight on opportunities,” she said.

Senator Webb said she looks forward to continuing to serve her constituents with passion and dedication.

