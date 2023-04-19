American Heart Association seeking participants, donations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Heart Walk will be returning to Otsiningo Park on April 23.

The American Heart Association is still looking for participants as well as donations as they near its $300,000 goal.

Chairwoman of the Walk Kathy Breno said money raised at the event will go towards important research, much of which is local.

“It provides funding for vital research for heart disease and our good health,” said Breno. “Many of those dollars are staying right here in the Binghamton area and they are doing research at Binghamton University.”

During this year’s walk, Breno said raising money is not the only goal. She said it also aims to make people more heart-conscious.

Another goal of the event is to get people outside and active.

“It’s also about getting everybody up walking and getting healthy,” said Breno. “It’s springtime and there’s nothing better than a good walk to get your heart pumping.”

There will be one, two and three-mile walking routes available for participants.

The event will also feature vendors, heart-healthy displays, face painting and a scavenger hunt.

Registration for the walk will open at 8 a.m. with opening ceremonies kicking off at 9:30 a.m. and the walk starting at 9:45 a.m. Registration is also available ahead of time online.

