Binghamton jewelry store donates diamond ring to be auctioned at Mothers & Babies Guys and Girls Fashion Gala

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Emil’s Jewelry is among many community partners donating to the Mothers & Babies annual Guys & Gals Fashion Gala on Thursday.

Emil’s Owner Bill Weber said he has been creating a piece of jewelry to be auctioned off at the event for several years now and he likes to create a unique piece every year.

The ring auctioned off this year is a diamond anniversary band made with 18 karat gold and one and a half karats of diamonds. The winner of the auction will have the ring custom sized to fit their finger.

Weber said he hopes that the variety of auction items will make for a large turnout for an event for a great cause.

“It’s a big fashion show. They have a lot of people involved and it’s a lot of fun,” said Weber. “A lot of different vendors are there and you can get a lot of great prizes and presents and help the community at the same time.”

Weber said he is a long-time supporter of Mothers & Babies because of their ability to earmark donations towards community needs.

“You see people out that are hurting and you’re not sure if you’re helping by giving those people money,” said Weber. “If you donate money to an organization like Mothers & Babies they can target that money and they know best how to help the community.”

The Guys & Gals Fashion Gala will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Binghamton. You can get your tickets by visiting the Mothers & Babies website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.