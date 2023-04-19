Binghamton man pleads guilty to stealing Mustang

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a Binghamton man for auto theft.

Wesley J. Wooden-Harris, 29, of Binghamton pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a felony. He admitted that he stole a 2006 Mustang GT from Platinum Auto on Front Street in Binghamton.

Binghamton Police arrested Wooden-Harris after he was spotted in the vehicle on Frederick Street and Whitney Avenue. Upon being pulled over, Wooden-Harris fled the vehicle but was apprehended soon after on Robinson Street.

Wooden-Harris was convicted of grand larceny in 2019 in Virginia. He will be sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison on June 29. He waived his right to appeal.

