Binghamton man pleads guilty to stealing Mustang

(KOSA)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a Binghamton man for auto theft.

Wesley J. Wooden-Harris, 29, of Binghamton pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a felony. He admitted that he stole a 2006 Mustang GT from Platinum Auto on Front Street in Binghamton.

Binghamton Police arrested Wooden-Harris after he was spotted in the vehicle on Frederick Street and Whitney Avenue. Upon being pulled over, Wooden-Harris fled the vehicle but was apprehended soon after on Robinson Street.

Wooden-Harris was convicted of grand larceny in 2019 in Virginia. He will be sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison on June 29. He waived his right to appeal.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Man indicted on sex crimes against children younger than 13
Man indicted on 5 counts resulting from Delaware County police chase
Binghamton man pleads guilty to stealing property during dispute
Chenango Forks CSD discusses plans for $37.5M budget, addresses concerns over layoffs

Latest News

Man armed with handguns jumps through window during drug raid
New York State Police to increase road patrols for 4/20
Spiedie Fest announces entertainment details for 2023
UHS 6-story ‘Wilson Project’ is 25% complete