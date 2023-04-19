Binghamton softball loses game one against Syracuse 4-2 on Wednesday

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University softball team lost the first game of their doubleheader 4-2 to Syracuse on Wednesday.

The Orange got the scoring started in the first inning as both Angel Jasso and Laila Alves had RBI hits. Binghamton then responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double from Brianna Santos.

The Bearcats then tied the game at 2 in the 4th inning when Hailey Ehlers drove in a run.

Syracuse then got RBIs from Alves and Madison Knight to make it 4-2 the final.

Next up for Binghamton, they’ll host UMass Lowell on Saturday for a doubleheader with the first game starting at 12 p.m.

