Binghamton softball loses game one against Syracuse 4-2 on Wednesday

By Jackson Neill
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University softball team lost the first game of their doubleheader 4-2 to Syracuse on Wednesday.

The Orange got the scoring started in the first inning as both Angel Jasso and Laila Alves had RBI hits. Binghamton then responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double from Brianna Santos.

The Bearcats then tied the game at 2 in the 4th inning when Hailey Ehlers drove in a run.

Syracuse then got RBIs from Alves and Madison Knight to make it 4-2 the final.

Next up for Binghamton, they’ll host UMass Lowell on Saturday for a doubleheader with the first game starting at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Man indicted on sex crimes against children younger than 13
Man indicted on 5 counts resulting from Delaware County police chase
Binghamton man pleads guilty to stealing property during dispute
Chenango Forks CSD discusses plans for $37.5M budget, addresses concerns over layoffs

Latest News

Binghamton softball loses game one against Syracuse 4-2 on Wednesday
1-on-1 with Binghamton Black Bears forward Tyler Gjurich
Union-Endicott's Jaden Clune runs the football during the first half of a high school flag...
Highlights: Johnson City vs. Union-Endicott (girls’ flag football)
The Ithaca boys' lacrosse team.
Highlights: Ithaca vs. Vestal (boys’ lacrosse)