Broome County Landfill gives recycling tips ahead of Earth Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Broome County Landfill is giving recycling tips ahead of this Saturday’s Earth Day hoping to keep its residents informed.

As with every local municipality, the landfill it has its own challenges but noted one in particular.

“So one of our big issues is wish cycling,” said Materials Recovery Manager Allison Mcgovern. “It’s the idea that people think things are recyclable when they are not. So just because it has a little resin code on it and a little triangle doesn’t mean it’s always recyclable.”

Many people know items such as containers, jugs, and glass jars should be recycled and cleaned before being disposed of, but there are a few specific items that cause confusion.

“Some of the big things are like styrofoam packaging and plastic bags and air pillows those things can be recycled but can’t be recycled in your curbside bin,” said Mcgovern. “So they would have to go to big box stores like grocery stores.”

Once it is identified what should and should not be recycled, Mcgovern added that they do not need to be bagged but shouldn’t just be dumped individually.

Even with a number of obstacles, Mcgovern believes local citizens are doing their civic duty.

“I think they’re doing a great job,” said Mcgovern. “You got to give credit when credit’s due. Even taking small steps to recycling helps us out.”

If community members have any specific questions on whether an item is recyclable or not, they can visit the Broome County Landfill website and visit their brochures at SolidWaste_RecyclingGuideBrochure_1.20_final (gobroomecounty.com).

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.