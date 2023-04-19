Chenango Valley CSD says it’ll seek guidance from New York State before changing nickname

(WBNG) -- School districts across New York State that use Native American imagery as a logo or mascot are running out of time to change it.

Schools that do not commit to a change by the end of the 2024 to 2025 school year will lose state funding. The Chenango Valley Central School District has decided it will keep its “warriors” nickname for now.

The district said it did not think its mascot, which has European origins, would be affected but it will seek more guidance from New York State.

Posted below is a letter sent home to parents from the district, regarding the issue:

Dear Chenango Valley Community,

As you may be aware, the New York State Education Department Board of Regents met and recently approved regulations requiring public schools in the state with indigenous-inspired team names, mascots or logos to change these by the end of the 2024-25 school year. As a district with a team name based on the depiction of an ancient European warrior since its inception, we did not think we would be impacted by this decision.

Recent news reports state that other schools in New York with the name “warriors” linked to indigenous peoples are being advised to change their names. We await further guidance from the state on the context surrounding the term “warrior.” At that time, we will revisit this matter to determine the next steps.

We want to assure our school community that our warrior name reflects our district’s pride, strength, and resilience and is not intended to disrespect any culture or group. We believe that we are in compliance with the intent of the original order. We have; however, been notified that the state will soon provide more clarity. We ask that you please be patient as we await additional guidance. We encourage everyone to approach this issue with respect and to prioritize the well-being and inclusion of all members of our community.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

Sincerely, Michelle Feyerabend

Interim Superintendent of School

The district said it thanks the community for its understanding and support and will revisit the matter when it receives more guidance from New York State.

