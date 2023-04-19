Cool today

Get ready for some heat!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: Early clouds and snow showers with increasing sunshine. High 52 (48-54) Wind NW 10-15 mph

Cool and quiet weather today. We’ll have early clouds and a couple snow showers. Increasing sunshine.

As warmer air moves in, there will be some rain showers late tonight into early Thursday.

Noticeably warmer Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Clear and cold tonight.

Friday will be warm, but as a cold front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds with late day showers.

The cold front will be slow to move through so we’ll keep showers in the forecast Saturday with a better

chance of rain Sunday. Temperatures will drop through the weekend with temperatures near 70 on Saturday

with 50s on Sunday.

Cool and cloudy Monday into Tuesday with scattered showers and highs near 50.

