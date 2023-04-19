Dr. Beverly Dorsey says Hello to 98, and Goodbye to the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) --Broome County’s first African American female doctor, Beverly Hosten Dorsey is celebrating her 98th birthday and saying goodbye to the city where she broke barriers.

Dr. Dorsey, originally from New York City, said over the years she has adjusted well in Broome County and will truly miss everyone here.

She said after graduating from Howard University College of Medicine in the 1950′S with her husband they decided to move back to his hometown in the Southern Tier. She has lived here ever since.

“I have enjoyed this area because it is quiet, it has been an excellent place to raise our daughters, and because well its different” said Beverly Hosten Dorsey

She said she is grateful for the respect she has received from her patients and members of the community during her decades of service.

