Dr. Beverly Dorsey says Hello to 98, and Goodbye to the Southern Tier

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) --Broome County’s first African American female doctor, Beverly Hosten Dorsey is celebrating her 98th birthday and saying goodbye to the city where she broke barriers.

Dr. Dorsey, originally from New York City, said over the years she has adjusted well in Broome County and will truly miss everyone here.

She said after graduating from Howard University College of Medicine in the 1950′S with her husband they decided to move back to his hometown in the Southern Tier. She has lived here ever since.

“I have enjoyed this area because it is quiet, it has been an excellent place to raise our daughters, and because well its different” said Beverly Hosten Dorsey

She said she is grateful for the respect she has received from her patients and members of the community during her decades of service.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Man with multiple warrants fires shotgun around deputies, is arrested
All Johnson City residents asked to conserve water after main break
Man gets 20 years for manslaughter conviction
Man indicted on sex crimes against children younger than 13
Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say

Latest News

Highlights: Ithaca vs. Vestal (boys’ lacrosse)
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Johnson City (softball)
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Johnson City (lax)
A judge in Chenango County is facing allegations of misconduct and could be removed from his...
Guilford Town Court Justice facing possible removal after allegations
Gault Toyota
Gault Toyota installs scavenger hunt to donate money for nonprofit