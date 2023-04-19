Gault Toyota installs scavenger hunt to donate money for nonprofit

Endicott (WBNG) -- At Gault Toyota in Endicott, the chase is on for employees to sell cars, and for local nonprofits in the area to find clues in its first-ever, “Gault Gives Back Scavenger Hunt”.

Every month the dealership donates money to nonprofits in Broome and Tioga County, but next month the company is looking to spice things up with a scavenger hunt.

“We have a thing called gault gets fit, I try to get my employees fit every year so I wanted to do something with nonprofits to get them outside and to get people moving,” said President Allan Eagles,

“and we live in a great community, and there’s a lot of great nonprofits that need some support”.

The rules for the scavenger hunt are simple. In order to win the jackpot of up to $33,000, you must find all five items. On May 1st at 10 am, the first clue will be revealed in either the Galt Chevrolet, BMW, or Toyota showroom.

There are currently hints or tips for deciphering the clues early on Gault Toyota’s website.

