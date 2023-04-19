Guilford Town Court Justice facing possible removal after allegations

(WBNG) - A judge in Chenango County is facing allegations of misconduct and could be removed from his position.

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has recommended the removal of Judge Jeremy L. Persons as a town court justice in the town of Guilford.

This comes after allegations of misconduct including making sexual comments to attorneys, having inappropriate bumper stickers on his car, not fulfilling his duties as justice, and even ignoring traffic tickets.

The determination also details Judge Persons on various occasions visibly carried a handgun while inside or just outside the courthouse, in violation of his permit to carry a concealed pistol. Also reportedly placing his handgun on the bench on one occasion.

Judge Persons is facing a total of seven charges. The full determination and more details on what was allegedly said can be found here.

12 News will continue to follow this story and bring you any new updates as the story develops.

