Homer Brink Elementary School ‘Odyssey of the Mind’ team to go to Michigan for world tournament

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- After winning the state championship, the Homer Brink Elementary School’s Odyssey of the Mind team is headed to Michigan for the world tournament.

Team Coach Adriane Deyo said this group of students is the youngest team in Homer Brink history to compete in the world tournament, making it a historic feat for Homer Brink history.

Deyo said the students worked hard on this project for six months creating everything on their own.

“There are so many rules and so many pinpoints that they really have to follow through that it kind of like going through with a fine-tooth comb,” said Deyo. “It’s not really fun in the beginning but once they get there their footing and they get established they start building their props they really love it.”

The Odyssey of the Mind students said they were excited about the tournament. The students explained to 12 News the different sorts of projects and performances they have worked on.

The world tournament will be held from May 24 to 27.

