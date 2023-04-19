Maine-Endwell High School students prepare for Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Maine-Endwell High School’s performing arts students have been working on the spring musical since December. They are performing the beloved Disney classic, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and they’re inviting the community to be their guest!

The show is on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are sold at the door only and they are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

The show features songs from the original Disney movie such as ‘Be Our Guest’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ but they added their own sparkle to the show.

Kristina Ruffo, the Choral and Musical Director at Maine-Endwell High School said, each costume has been handmade for each character and the set was made with help from parents as well as students.

