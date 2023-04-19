Man armed with handguns jumps through window during drug raid

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force arrested a Johnson City man after the execution of a search warrant at 57 Miriam St. in the village.

The Task Force said as officers entered the residence, the subject of the investigation, 34-year-old Carnel O. McCarden, attempted to flee the residence by diving headfirst through a glass window while armed with two handguns.

He was taken into custody outside of the residence and offered medical treatment for the cuts he received from jumping out of the window.

McCarden was found to be in possession of a stolen .380 caliber pistol as well as a loaded Beretta .22 caliber pistol.

Police said a search of the residence recovered around 7.8 grams of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the sale and distribution of controlled substances consisting of scales and packaging materials.

McCarden was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree -- loaded firearm, a class C felony

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree -- prior conviction, a class D felony

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree -- firearms, a class E felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree -- intent to sell, a class B felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

McCarden was transported to central arraignment where he was arraigned on his charges and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility pending further court action.

