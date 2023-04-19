Millions going to municipalities for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Southern Tier to benefit

VILLAGE OF SIDNEY (WBNG) - Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the 2022 round recipients for the Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Infrastructure Grant Program.

Since the inception in 2016, the press office for the governor says it’s all about meeting greenhouse gas emission reduction requirements under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Throughout New York, $8.3 million is being divided among 70 municipalities for electric vehicle charging stations.

“It’s something that we’ve tried to work on for the last few years because it would just greatly benefit Sidney that we can have some charging stations here,” said Village of Sidney Mayor Raymond Baker. He mentioned this has been a two-year project.

Mayor Baker is excited for the future of the Village of Sidney, which is one of this year’s recipients. The area will soon be home to two DCFC pedestals, also known as ‘direct current fast charger pedestals,’ for electric vehicle charging.

“We’re kind of the midpoint between Binghamton and Oneonta so it kind of works out perfectly we feel,” said the mayor.

For the latest round, the village is receiving $80,632 for the DCFC pedestals that will be installed mid-summer. However, the mayor said more will be able to benefit. The two DCFC pedestals have four ports, which means they will be able to serve four cars at a time.

If a full charge is needed, Mayor Baker said it could take about an hour. However, the mayor sees this as a window of time to benefit the local economy whether it’s a local resident or someone making a I-88 pitstop.

“While their car is charging, they’ll be able to shop at our local restaurants, go get some coffee,” said Mayor Baker. “So it benefits the Village of Sidney as a whole to be able to help them.”

Two other Southern Tier communities are on the receiving end, which are Chemung County and the Village of Fleischmanns.

