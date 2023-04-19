New York State Police to increase road patrols for 4/20

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police and local law enforcement will step patrols on April 20, commonly referred to as 4/20.

Although legal in New York State, Governor Hochul said she wants to remind New Yorkers that driving after smoking pot and getting high is dangerous.

“Drug-impaired driving is a reckless, dangerous choice that puts everyone on our roadways at risk,” Governor Hochul said. “To avoid the deadly consequences, do not get behind the wheel and always make sure to have a travel plan to get home safely.”

Posted below are safety tips and reminders of the dangers of impaired driving, whether by alcohol or cannabis, provided by the US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

If you’re planning to consume cannabis, do not drive. Designate a sober driver who won’t be consuming or use public transportation or a ride-sharing service. Someone who’s high shouldn’t be making decisions about driving; that’s why planning is key.

According to NHTSA, between 2009 and 2018, of those drivers killed in crashes and tested, the presence of cannabis had nearly doubled.

In 2018, 46% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs, tested positive.

It doesn’t matter what term you use: If a person is feeling a little high, buzzed, stoned, wasted, or drunk, he or she is impaired and should never get behind the wheel.

In every U.S. state and territory, it is illegal to drive under the influence of drugs — no exceptions.

Whether the drug is legal or not, drug-impaired driving poses a threat to the driver, passengers, and other road users.

If you think driving high won’t affect you, you are wrong: It has been shown that cannabis can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.

Your best defense against impaired drivers on the road is your seat belt. Wear it on every trip, and make sure your passengers do, too.

