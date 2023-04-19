Spiedie Fest announces entertainment details for 2023

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Organizers of the 39th annual Spiedie Fest have announced the entertainment lineup for 2023.

Retired professional wrestler Kurt Angle will be available for a meet and greet on Aug. 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and will get you into the Friday night concert.

Singer John Waite and singer of Boston Tommy DeCarlo will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 4. Country singer Scotty McCreery will perform on Aug. 5 and Gavin DeGraw will perform on Aug. 6.

Tickets for the concerts are $20 per day. It includes admission to the festival. A weekend package is $60 and includes two tickets for each day, admission to the festival and concerts and one VIP on-site parking pass. This $60 package also includes the Kurt Angle meet and greet.

More information can be found on the Spiedie Fest Facebook page.

The annual Spiedie Fest is held in Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson.

