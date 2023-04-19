UHS 6-story ‘Wilson Project’ is 25% complete

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- United Health Services provided an update on the construction of its “Wilson Project” Wednesday morning.

The project, which aims to complete a six-story clinical tower, is an expansion to the UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. The project was reported to be a quarter-of-the-way completed at the end of February.

UHS said a majority of the structural steel is in place and in the basement and in the first-floor Emergency Department, the interior walls are being framed and prepped for drywall. Mechanical, electrical and plumping lines are also being installed.

The 183,375-square-foot Wilson Main Tower will be the new “front door” to UHS’ health and medical services, UHS said. It will have four inpatient medical/surgical units, each with 30 private patient rooms and private bathrooms in a beautiful building full of natural light.

The Main Tower will have a new Emergency Department, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Suite and helipad on the roof. The project will offer more space for patients, families, visitors and providers.

Several phases of the Wilson Project have been completed to date, including an upgrade to the facility’s generators, waste farm and oxygen bulk farm, as well as the development of two trauma rooms and a new Post-Anesthesia Care Unit.

UHS said it plans to have upgrades for the radiology and fluoroscopy rooms, 28 rooms for the Emergency Department, a third-floor medical and surgical unit and more.

The project is expected to be completed in Summer 2025.

