Warm before rain this weekend

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers, and perhaps a couple wet flakes, after 2am. Low: 31-38

Thursday: Slight chance of a few early morning showers. Clouds early, slowly give way to a partly cloudy sky for afternoon. Wide range in temperatures possible from NE to SW depending on how far a front inches north and how quickly clouds move out. High: 61-74

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 43-52

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase overnight tonight with a chance of showers after about 3am. Showers could linger through around 8-9am and rainfall amounts will be light. Lows tonight will be in the 30s.

A warm front will inch northward toward our area Thursday and could result in a sizeable temperature difference from northeast to southwest if it doesn’t clear the area entirely and only passes through some of the area. It will be warmer behind the front than ahead of it. Highs range from around 60 well northeast to low to mid 70s behind it.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures expected to climb to around 80. Most of the day looks dry, but an isolated shower can not be ruled out. The chance of rain is around 10%.

The weekend is unsettled. Some rain is possible both days. The chance of rain Saturday increases to 90% late, but most of the day up through early afternoon looks dry. Rainfall could still be steady to heavy at times. Rain tapers overnight. Sunday should bring a few showers in the afternoon with highs around 54.

Monday looks unsettled, too with a 30% chance of showers. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry with highs in the low 50s rising to middle 50s Wednesday.

