You Ask, We Answer: How to get your own community garden plot

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Spring is in full swing, which means it’s the perfect time to get started on your garden.

For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News learned how residents can get involved in the different community gardens throughout the Southern Tier.

The question being answered is, “Who can participate in the community gardens and how can I get my own garden plot?”

Local organization Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, or VINES, has established over 20 community gardens in various locations. A list of those locations can be found on the VINES website.

Members of the community can rent their own VINES community garden beds for a yearly fee, as well as a mandatory one hour of volunteering in the garden each month. Each fee is about $30 per garden bed, but applicants can request a discounted rental fee during the application process.

All residents have to do is fill out the online application here.

Once the application is received, VINES staff will check the availability of the requested garden and assign the applicant a garden plot. Each garden plot has a Site Coordinator to assist with any questions or concerns about your garden.

Participants are also required to meet with their Site Coordinator for a mandatory orientation before getting their garden started. Garden members can sign up for email and text alerts to receive the latest updates on garden workdays and planting.

For more information, you can find a list of garden guidelines on the VINES website, or contact the VINES office at 607-205-8108.

If you have questions about our community that you’d like answered, you can send us an email at weanswer@wbng.com and tune in each Wednesday for “You Ask, We Answer.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.