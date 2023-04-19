You Ask, We Answer: How to get your own community garden plot

(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Spring is in full swing, which means it’s the perfect time to get started on your garden.

For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News learned how residents can get involved in the different community gardens throughout the Southern Tier.

The question being answered is, “Who can participate in the community gardens and how can I get my own garden plot?”

Local organization Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, or VINES, has established over 20 community gardens in various locations. A list of those locations can be found on the VINES website.

Members of the community can rent their own VINES community garden beds for a yearly fee, as well as a mandatory one hour of volunteering in the garden each month. Each fee is about $30 per garden bed, but applicants can request a discounted rental fee during the application process.

All residents have to do is fill out the online application here.

Once the application is received, VINES staff will check the availability of the requested garden and assign the applicant a garden plot. Each garden plot has a Site Coordinator to assist with any questions or concerns about your garden.

Participants are also required to meet with their Site Coordinator for a mandatory orientation before getting their garden started. Garden members can sign up for email and text alerts to receive the latest updates on garden workdays and planting.

For more information, you can find a list of garden guidelines on the VINES website, or contact the VINES office at 607-205-8108.

If you have questions about our community that you’d like answered, you can send us an email at weanswer@wbng.com and tune in each Wednesday for “You Ask, We Answer.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Man indicted on sex crimes against children younger than 13
Man indicted on 5 counts resulting from Delaware County police chase
Binghamton man pleads guilty to stealing property during dispute
Chenango Forks CSD discusses plans for $37.5M budget, addresses concerns over layoffs

Latest News

Participants walk in Otsiningo Park at the Heart Walk 2022.
American Heart Association seeking participants, donations
Spiedie Fest announces entertainment details for 2023
Spiedie Fest announces entertainment details for 2023
Binghamton man pleads guilty to stealing Mustang
Binghamton man pleads guilty to stealing Mustang
Man armed with handguns jumps through window during drug raid
Man armed with handguns jumps through window during drug raid