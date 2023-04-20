‘Alive With Autism’ to host annual Family Walk and Fun Day

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Alive With Autism will be holding its annual Family Walk and Fun Day on Saturday, April 22, at Otsiningo Park.

Registration for the free event will start at 11 a.m. and the walk will start at 12 p.m.

President of Alive With Autism, Lori Martin, said the walk portion of the event is something for people of all ages to take part in.

“We start up at the upper pavilion and we start walking just down around the lake and back it’s not too long of a walk,” said Martin. “Then we come back, and we have other activities that are going on.”

The variety of activities at the event will include a juggler, live music, raffles, snacks, a race car demonstration and more.

Martin said with April being Autism Acceptance Month, the organization wanted to do something special to celebrate the important time. She said acceptance is a foundational part of the organization’s mission.

“Acceptance is our understanding, and their understanding of what autism is, but also accepting them brings compassion and they can share who they are,” said Martin.

The event will also be the end of an autism awareness fundraiser organized by local police departments. At the event, the Johnson City Police Department will hold a special presentation gifting the money from the fundraiser to Alive With Autism.

More information about the event can be found on Alive With Autism’s Facebook page.

