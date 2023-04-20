Biden to deliver remarks at leaders’ forum on climate

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will convene the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate on Thursday.

The Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which was launched in March 2009, is intended to help create “dialogue among major developed and developing economies, help generate the political leadership necessary to achieve a successful outcome at the annual UN climate negotiations, and advance the exploration of concrete initiatives and joint ventures that increase the supply of clean energy while cutting greenhouse gas emissions,” according to the United Nations.

Participants include the United States and other G20 countries such as Canada, Brazil, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

New York State Police to increase road patrols for 4/20
Spiedie Fest announces entertainment details for 2023
Man indicted on sex crimes against children younger than 13
Man armed with handguns jumps through window during drug raid
Dr. Beverly Dorsey says Hello to 98, and Goodbye to the Southern Tier

Latest News

Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
SpaceX takes second shot at launching biggest rocket
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
2 dead as severe storms, tornadoes move through central US
The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.
$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
FILE - Fire burns in the hollow of an old-growth redwood tree in Big Basin Redwoods State Park,...
US plans new forest protections, issues old-growth inventory