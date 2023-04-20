Binghamton mayor, local business react to State Street reconstruction progress

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The City of Binghamton’s State Street has been the center of a street reconstruction effort, which began last year.

“Downtown Binghamton is a destination for folks,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. “People want to come to Downtown Binghamton. We have to build the infrastructure that makes it friendly for them and this project that’s wrapping up shortly, I think, is a great example of that.”

To commit to that mission, April of 2022 was when reconstruction efforts kicked off along State Street between Lewis Street and Henry Street.

According to Mayor Kraham, the focus on this stretch of road is twofold. The goal is to create a walkable downtown arts district and also address the poor conditions beneath the street.

“The city went down and did a full depth reconstruction: new waterlines, sewer lines, stormwater lines, also assisted several businesses with their water and sewer connections as well that needed to be upgraded,” said Mayor Kraham.

The mayor said efforts are almost complete with a few exceptions.

“We’ve got some work that continues on sidewalks and curbs at the Henry Street and State Street intersection as well as finishing the landscaping,” said the mayor. “We anticipate the street opening later this week. Certainly when the paving happens, we’ll have to close down the street temporarily.”

Local businesses, such as 205 Dry, have had a front row seat to the efforts.

“When we heard, yes, we were concerned about what it would mean for our business definitely,” said 205 Dry and Uncorked Creations Owner Alise Willerton.

Throughout the span of the reconstruction, Willerton said late last summer was the hardest. However, she is optimistic about the mission.

“But given the circumstances, I think that we did pretty well for the whole street being closed down. We’re just looking forward to it being finished,” said Willerton.

Mayor Kraham said the street will serve as a model for the city as he hopes for similar projects to come.

“It shows the businesses that the city is investing in infrastructure that has gone neglected for many years,” said Mayor Kraham. “It’s also showing visitors that we have a thriving, beautiful arts district.”

According to the mayor, the total cost of the project is about $3.9 million.

