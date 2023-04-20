Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigates death at Windsor apartment complex

WINDSOR (WBNG) - On Wednesday, April 19 at around 7 p.m. the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious incident at the Village Manor Apartments on Gary Road in Windsor.

According to Captain Ben Harting of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office upon arrival they determined a death had occurred at the apartment complex.

Captain Harting told 12 News he wants residents to know there is no concern to the public. “There is no threat to the community here in Windsor or anywhere else. The scene is secure here and the Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to follow up on leads and conduct a thorough investigation.” said Captain Harting.

At this time the Sheriff’s Office is still in the process of notifying family.

This is an ongoing investigation; be sure to check our website for any updates.

