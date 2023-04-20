Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigates death at Windsor apartment complex

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Luke Meade
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR (WBNG) - On Wednesday, April 19 at around 7 p.m. the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious incident at the Village Manor Apartments on Gary Road in Windsor.

According to Captain Ben Harting of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office upon arrival they determined a death had occurred at the apartment complex.

Captain Harting told 12 News he wants residents to know there is no concern to the public. “There is no threat to the community here in Windsor or anywhere else. The scene is secure here and the Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to follow up on leads and conduct a thorough investigation.” said Captain Harting.

At this time the Sheriff’s Office is still in the process of notifying family.

This is an ongoing investigation; be sure to check our website for any updates.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Man indicted on sex crimes against children younger than 13
Man indicted on 5 counts resulting from Delaware County police chase
Spiedie Fest announces entertainment details for 2023
New York State Police to increase road patrols for 4/20

Latest News

CFHS 'Anything Goes'
Chenango Forks High School performs ‘Anything Goes’
Binghamton mayor, local business react to State Street reconstruction progress
Binghamton mayor, local business react to State Street reconstruction progress
Chenango Forks High School performs 'Anything Goes'
Chenango Forks High School performs 'Anything Goes'
Homer Brink Elementary School ‘Odyssey of the Mind’ team to go to Michigan for world tournament