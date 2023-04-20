Broome County Sheriff’s Office rules two deaths in Windsor a murder-suicide

BSCO investigates deaths in Windsor
BSCO investigates deaths in Windsor(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- On April 19 around 7:15 p.m. Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex located at 18 Gary St. in the town of Windsor after neighbors were concerned a weapon may have been fired inside of an apartment.

Once inside the apartment, a man and woman were found dead.

They were identified as Kenneth Johnson, 53, of Windsor, and Tess Savage, 47, of Binghamton.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said the investigation revealed the incident to be an apparent murder-suicide.

“Inside the apartment, Savage was found in a rear bedroom and Johnson was found in the living room dying of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Akshar.

Akshar said Savage was strangled to death by Johnson.

The two had previously been in a two-year relationship. Savage had filed an order of protection against Johnson on March 27, 2023, after several unreported domestic disputes between the two in the past.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, Akshar said do not hesitate to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-1911.

