Chenango Forks High School performs ‘Anything Goes’

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Chenango Forks High School has spent the semester preparing for its spring musical, ‘Anything Goes.’ The show is filled with colorful costumes, an orchestra and many tap dance routines.

The Drama Advisor at Chenango Forks Middle and High School, Lexi Bryant said she has always wanted to watch her students perform this musical.

“This was really an exciting show for me just because this was the show that I was able to do my senior year of high school so when I started teaching and I started the drama club position, I knew that one of the shows I was going to do in the next 10 years, was going to be Anything Goes,” said Bryant.

Some of the costumes that are used during the show were once used by Bryant when she was in high school.

The show runs Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and a matinee performance on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Chenango Forks High School’s Theatre.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted on sex crimes against children younger than 13
Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
New York State Police to increase road patrols for 4/20
Spiedie Fest announces entertainment details for 2023
Man indicted on 5 counts resulting from Delaware County police chase

Latest News

A look at construction efforts as of Wednesday, April 19.
Binghamton mayor, local business react to State Street reconstruction progress
BCSO investigates two suspicious deaths
Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigate two deaths at Windsor apartment complex
Binghamton mayor, local business react to State Street reconstruction progress
Binghamton mayor, local business react to State Street reconstruction progress
Chenango Forks High School performs 'Anything Goes'
Chenango Forks High School performs 'Anything Goes'