Chenango Forks High School performs ‘Anything Goes’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Chenango Forks High School has spent the semester preparing for its spring musical, ‘Anything Goes.’ The show is filled with colorful costumes, an orchestra and many tap dance routines.

The Drama Advisor at Chenango Forks Middle and High School, Lexi Bryant said she has always wanted to watch her students perform this musical.

“This was really an exciting show for me just because this was the show that I was able to do my senior year of high school so when I started teaching and I started the drama club position, I knew that one of the shows I was going to do in the next 10 years, was going to be Anything Goes,” said Bryant.

Some of the costumes that are used during the show were once used by Bryant when she was in high school.

The show runs Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and a matinee performance on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Chenango Forks High School’s Theatre.

