Still a risk of heavy rain this weekend?

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 46-55

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance of a late day rain shower or thunderstorm. High: 75-83

Friday Night: Chance of a shower or storm. Low: 47-53

Forecast Discussion:

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures expected to climb to around 80. Most of the day looks dry, but an isolated shower or two later in the day can not be ruled out. The chance of rain is around 20-30%. A thunderstorm may be possible as well.

The weekend is unsettled. Some rain is possible both days, but the heaviest is expected late Saturday. The chance of rain Saturday increases to 90% late. Most of the day up through early afternoon looks dry. Rainfall could still be steady to heavy at times. Rain tapers overnight. Sunday should bring a few showers in the afternoon with highs around 54. Highs Saturday will be near 70. Rainfall could range from 0.50″ to 1.25″.

Monday looks unsettled, too with a 30% chance of showers. Tuesday may bring a few showers to us as well and Wednesday is looking dry with highs in the low 50s rising to middle 50s Wednesday.

