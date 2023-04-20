Things are heating up!

By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY: Early clouds and showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Warm. 0-T” 20% High 68 (60-72) Wind SE 3-8 mph

Noticeably warmer Thursday with partly cloudy skies. A front will slowly move across the area, giving

us a wide range of temperatures. Clear and cold tonight.

Friday will be warm, but as a cold front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds with late day showers.

The cold front will be slow to move through so we’ll keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Saturday

A few showers linger into Sunday. Temperatures will drop through the weekend with temperatures near 70 on Saturday

with 50s on Sunday.

Cool and cloudy Monday with scattered showers and highs near 50. We keep the cool weather in the forecast for

Tuesday and Wednesday.

