Binghamton raises Armenian flag in honor of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The local Armenian community came to City Hall for a flag raising in recognition of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, which will be celebrated on Monday, recognizes 1.5 million Armenians who were victims of massacres and starvation in 1915.

Pastor of St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church Kapriel Mouradijian said the flag raising shows the hard work it took for Armenian Americans to reach this country and find new opportunities.

“The flag raising is a testimony of the hard work and determination of our friends and our relatives who over 100 years ago reached a land where they could raise a family,” said Mouradijian.

Mouradijian said as the Armenian flag flies high in front of City Hall people with Armenian heritage who pass by can remember their ancestors.

“There will be people with Armenian roots who will drive by and otherwise not maybe look at City Hall but will see that flag and recognize what the tri-color flag represents and give thanks and remember their relatives who came before them,” said Mouradijian.

St. Gregory’s will be holding services to commemorate the day of remembrance over the weekend. The services will include an outdoor prayer service on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Armenian Genocide Monument on Conklin Avenue.

