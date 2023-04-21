Dave & Busters to come to the Oakdale Commons in 2024

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Dave & Busters is coming to the Oakdale Commons.

Co-Found of Spark JC Doug Matthews confirmed the information with 12 News Friday afternoon after records filed with the Broome County Clerk’s Office suggested the entertainment business was coming.

It is expected to open in Spring 2024.

On March 10, BJ’s Wholesale announced it was coming to the Oakdale Commons in the spot that once occupied The Bon-Ton. Construction on the location has been ongoing for months to make room for the new spot.

In August 2022, DICK’S House of Sport is coming to the spot that was once Macy’s. The company said it will be the biggest DICK’S location.

Matthews said the business will open between BJ’s and the Lourdes Pavillion.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York State Police to increase road patrols for 4/20
BCSO investigates two suspicious deaths
Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigate two deaths at Windsor apartment complex
BSCO investigates deaths in Windsor
Broome County Sheriff’s Office rules two deaths in Windsor a murder-suicide
A look at construction efforts as of Wednesday, April 19.
Binghamton mayor, local business react to State Street reconstruction progress
Chenango Valley CSD says it’ll seek guidance from New York State before changing nickname

Latest News

Car crashes into Rossi’s in Endicott
Armenian Flag
Binghamton raises Armenian flag in honor of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Linda Jackson
Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson to start new ’Endicotters’ party
Binghamton raises Armenian flag in honor of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Binghamton raises Armenian flag in honor of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Endicott mayor Linda Jackson to start a new political party after facing trouble getting on the...
Endicott mayor Linda Jackson to start a new political party after facing trouble getting on the ballot for Republican, Conservative primaries