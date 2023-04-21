Dave & Busters to come to the Oakdale Commons in 2024

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Dave & Busters is coming to the Oakdale Commons.

Co-Found of Spark JC Doug Matthews confirmed the information with 12 News Friday afternoon after records filed with the Broome County Clerk’s Office suggested the entertainment business was coming.

It is expected to open in Spring 2024.

On March 10, BJ’s Wholesale announced it was coming to the Oakdale Commons in the spot that once occupied The Bon-Ton. Construction on the location has been ongoing for months to make room for the new spot.

In August 2022, DICK’S House of Sport is coming to the spot that was once Macy’s. The company said it will be the biggest DICK’S location.

Matthews said the business will open between BJ’s and the Lourdes Pavillion.

